Behind-the-scenes secrets! Meghan Trainor revealed that she and Charlie Puth made out nearly a decade ago while recording a duet.

“The day we recorded ‘Marvin Gaye’ — a very, like, romantic song — there was booze and we made out that night in the studio,” the “Mother” songstress, 29, recalled during a Monday, May 1, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And then never again. We were in that moment. The song got to me, the liquor, it was great.”

The Massachusetts native and the “Light Switch” crooner, 31, collaborated on the 2015 tune, which began with the line, “Let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on.” Other lyrics included: “We got this king-size to ourselves / Don’t have to share with no one else / Don’t keep your secrets to yourself / It’s Kama Sutra show and tell, yeah.”

When the pair performed the track at the 2015 American Music Awards, they shared a kiss on stage, with Puth grabbing her behind as they locked lips. The PDA sparked speculation that the duo were in a relationship, but the “See You Again” artist later debunked the rumors in an interview with Us Weekly.

“We’re best friends!” Puth said in November 2015. “That’s another person I can relate to and I ask for advice with everything. We’re really great friends and that’s never going to change.”

The New Jersey native added that Trainor was the brains behind the kiss. “It was Meghan’s [idea], actually,” Puth told Us after the awards show. “That was all planned. When I wrote ‘Marvin Gaye,’ the original intention was to make a record that people could just dance to and fall in love to or have sex to immediately upon hearing it.”

Last year, the “All About That Bass” crooner joked about the kiss while participating in a TikTok trend where she ranked three moments from her past. While the first two memories — her debut single reaching No. 1 in 2014 and her Best New Artist win at the 2016 Grammys — inspired Trainor to dance, the third one got a decidedly less enthusiastic reaction.

“Making the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015,” read text across the screen as Trainor stood still and pulled a disgusted face. “It was a wild 3 years.”

Less than one year after the infamous makeout, the “Made You Look” singer started dating Daryl Sabara, whom she wed in 2018. Trainor and the Spy Kids actor, 30, welcomed son Riley, now 2, in February 2021.

Earlier this year, the Lip Sync Battle alum announced that she and Sabara are expecting their second child. Last month, the couple announced during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby No. 2 is a boy.