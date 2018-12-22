Mel B Steps Out With Bandaged Hand After Emergency Surgery: Pic

Stop right now — Mel B is back! The Spice Girls singer stepped out with a bandaged hand after undergoing emergency surgery at a London hospital earlier this month.

The 43-year-old singer arrived in Los Angeles on Friday, December 21, with her right hand wrapped in a white cast. She appeared to be in good spirits while chatting on her cell phone, wearing red sneakers, a red, white and blue zip-up hoodie and matching pants.

The “Wannabe” crooner’s close friend Gary Madatyan told Us Weekly on December 10 that the America’s Got Talent judge was injured in a fall at a friend’s home. “[Mel] was going downstairs to eat something,” he explained. “The stairs were very narrow, and she has a problem with one of her eyes and can’t see 100 percent,” but she’s “completely fine.”

The Brutally Honest author revealed earlier that same day that she’d been to the hospital for operations. “Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of herself in a large foam sling that covered her right arm.

Mel B’s fellow Spice Girls members Geri Halliwell, Melanie C and Emma Bunton visited her while she was in her hospital bed. “When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” she captioned a Boomerang video of herself surrounded by the group.

Meanwhile, Mel B’s 11-year-old daughter, Angel, has been living with her dad, Eddie Murphy, in L.A. while the singer recovered in England, multiple sources confirmed to Us exclusively.

“Angel is very well cared for,” one source told Us. “Eddie and Angel have been spending a lot of time together in recent months.”

Mel B and Murphy, 43, dated for nine months in 2006. (When the Brit became pregnant with Angel, Murphy demanded a DNA paternity test, which confirmed he is the father.)

