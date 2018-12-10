Mel B is on the mend. The Spice Girls singer is “completely fine,” after falling down a set of narrow stairs, her close friend Gary Madatyan tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“This happened on Sunday, I don’t know what time. She was going downstairs to eat something. The stairs were very narrow, and she has a problem with one of her eyes and can’t see 100 percent,” Madatyan explains.

Mel B, 43, shared a photo from the hospital on Monday, December 10, and revealed that she suffered two broken ribs and a broken arm. The singer also posted a pic of her Spice Girls bandmates Geri Halliwell, Mel C and Emma Bunton’s visit to her hospital room on Monday. According to Madatyan, Mel B already had surgery on her right arm.

The America’s Got Talent star was previously ordered to take weekly drug tests by a judge amid her custody battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over their daughter Madison, 7. Madatyan tells Us that Mel B was sober at the time of the incident.

“The people that talk about her doing drugs and alcohol have the problem. They should worry about their lives, she is completely fine,” he explains. “We need to send her our love and support.”

Mel B apologized to fans on Monday for canceling her New York City book signing following her injuries.

“I appolagise [sic] to each and everyone one of you who bought there [sic] tickets to meet me today. I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,” she wrote on Instagram. “But for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital.”

With the exception of Victoria Beckham, the Spice Girls are set to return to the stage together in spring 2019 for 13 concerts across Ireland, Wales, England and Scotland.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!