The Spice Girls do not appear to be on the same page. After Mel B claimed the girl group was not only invited to — but also set to perform at — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding, Mel C is denying the reports.

“Oh yes there’s been quite a lot of press interest there, my invite hasn’t turned up yet. It was all that snow. I think the mail’s been a bit held up in the snow,” Mel C said at The Prince’s Trust Awards on Tuesday, March 6, according to E! News.

“I think [Mel B] was joking,” she added. “I think the media ran with it a little bit.”

As previously reported, Mel B said during a recent appearance on The Real that the Spice Girls were asked to perform at one of Harry and Markle’s receptions.

“Do you know anybody that you think is gonna go to this wedding?” host Loni Love asked the America’s Got Talent judge. Mel B nodded her head and mouthed, “Yeah, I’m going.”

“Us five Spice Girls,” she continued. “Why am I so honest?” She then seemingly implied that her former girl band have been asked to perform.

Mel B also made it seem like she already received a physical invitation. “Now that’s getting too personal if I actually describe it,” Mel B said of her alleged royal wedding invite. “It was proper. I’m not saying anymore! I’ve said enough.”

The Spice Girls, which also includes Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, sparked reunion rumors on February 2. The five members, along with former manager Simon Fuller, spent time at Halliwell’s London home and shared photos from their get together on Instagram.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!