Sean “Diddy” Combs has been removed from the calendar in Miami Beach.

The city revoked a proclamation of “Sean Diddy Combs Day” after a unanimous vote by city commissioners on Wednesday, June 26, according to the Miami Herald.

The ex-holiday was established in October 2016 by then-Mayor Philip Levine to celebrate the Miami Beach resident. The move by commissioners is just the latest fallout from a raft of sexual assault lawsuits filed against the 54-year-old music mogul. The controversy intensified last month when CNN released a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway.

Related: Everything Diddy Has Been Dropped From Following Assault Allegations Some companies appear to be distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper continues to face sexual assault allegations. In recent months, multiple women have come forward to share allegations of misconduct by the music mogul. One individual who filed a lawsuit was his ex-girlfriend Cassie. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 […]

After the footage was released, Diddy took to social media to issue an apology video.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said. “I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The rapper continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Cassie’s legal team was swift with a response to the video.

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a Sunday, May 19, statement to Us Weekly.

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Firetog continued. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Miami Beach is not the first city to take away an honor from the disgraced rapper and label head. New York City Mayor Eric Adams revoked Diddy’s honorary key to the city in response to the disturbing footage of his assault on Ventura.