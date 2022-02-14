Seriously starstruck! Mickey Guyton met Prince Harry at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13 — and the moment was one for the history books.

“I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely,” the country singer, 38, wrote via Instagram one day after the big game. “I even curtsied in my track suit.”

In the snap, Harry, 37, wrapped his arm around Guyton, who wore a matching red and white sweatsuit. The Duke of Sussex, for his part, donned a dark blazer over a casual white shirt and wore a face mask in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The four-time Grammy nominee performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday before the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams kicked off the final match of the NFL season. Harry was spotted sitting in the stands with his cousin Princess Eugenie, watching the California-based team take home the Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium.

The duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, settled down in California shortly after announcing their plans to step back from their senior royal duties in January 2020. The 40-year-old Suits alum, with whom Harry shares son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 8 months, did not appear to attend the football game on Sunday.

Since moving stateside, the pair have made their departure from their senior roles permanent. The former military pilot “feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021, adding that the couple have “no regrets” about their decision.

“Things are just getting started for them,” the insider noted at the time.

One month prior, Harry shed more light on how he and Meghan planned to use their influence outside of the palace walls during a candid segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“[It’s] a slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the U.K.,” he explained in February 2021. “That’s what our life, my life is always going to be about. Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that. Try to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way that we can.”

The prince asserted that he and the Bench author “never walked away” from their responsibilities. “It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw,” he said. “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’ So, I did what any husband and what any father would do, and I was like, ‘I need to get my family out of here.'”

Guyton, for her part, is also no stranger to using her voice and taking a stand. Ahead of her national anthem performance, the “Black Like Me” songstress clapped back at claims that the NFL was using her as a “prop” for diversity.

“This is what I see in my mentions on a daily basis. It never stops,” she wrote via her Instagram Story earlier this month alongside a screenshot of negative comments she’s received on social media. “But guess what. I will never stop.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!