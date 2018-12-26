Deck the halls! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Pesce aren’t letting anything get them down. The couple posed for an adorable photo on Christmas day and couldn’t have looked happier, despite his prison sentence which is beginning in just a few weeks.

“Merry Christmas from The Situations and don’t forget to treat thyself,” the reality star, 36, captioned his photo of the duo in front of their Christmas tree. The 33-year-old shared the same photo, adding “Our first Christmas as husband and wife!”

In October, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion. He must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Tuesday, January 15. However, the high school sweethearts, who tied the knot on November 1, have stayed positive every step of the way.

“Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future,” Pesce wrote on Instagram on October, when the sentencing was announced. “We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you.”

The Jersey Shore star also told Us Weekly exclusively that they don’t have any specific plan for how they’ll deal with the time he’s in prison, but they’re not worried about their relationship.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing,” he said. “But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

She added: “If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible. Like he said, a blip in the radar and not a concern for us.”

A source also told Us that he just “really wants to spend as much time as he can with Lauren” before going away.

