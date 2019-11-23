



Just getting started! Miley Cyrus kicked off her birthday weekend festivities with a low-key dinner with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, on Friday, November 22.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer was spotted enjoying an early celebration at a restaurant in Nashville with Simpson, 22, and friends. Cyrus, who turned 27 on Saturday, November 23, posed for a group picture at the table with the Australian singer by her side.

Simpson posted a tribute to his girlfriend on Saturday, posting a video on Instagram that showed them laughing together as they posed in a bathroom. “Happy birthday baby,” he captioned the clip. “Thanks for being you.”

Cyrus and the “Pretty Brown Eyes” crooner sparked speculation that their whirlwind romance cooled off after they stopped posting each other on social media. On Wednesday, November 20, Simpson shared a screenshot of his iPhone background — a throwback photo of a young Cyrus — amid the split rumors.

The couple were first linked in October when they were seen having a PDA-filled breakfast date in Los Angeles. The duo wasn’t shy about sharing their new romance on Instagram the rest of the month. Cyrus documented Simpson visiting her in the hospital while she recovered from tonsillitis — and labeled the “On My Mind” singer her “boyfriend.” Later, she shared posts on social media of the duo transforming into Billy Idol and Perri Lister on Halloween.

Simpson explained to Us Weekly in October how he and Cyrus made the transition from friends to romance.

“We’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,” he told Us and other reporters at the time.

He added, “Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

In August, Cyrus announced that she and her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, were separating after nearly eight months of marriage. One day before the news broke, Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter while the pair vacationed in Italy. She and Carter, 31, briefly dated for one month before calling it quits.