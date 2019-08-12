



Miley Cyrus isn’t going to let her split from husband Liam Hemsworth stand in the way of her Italian girls’ trip. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram on Sunday, August 11, that showed her inquisitive nature.

“New day. New adventure,” Cyrus, 26, captioned the post, which came just hours after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Hemsworth, 29, had split nearly eight months after tying the knot. The former couple said “I do” in a low-key ceremony at their Nashville home in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the Hannah Montana alum told Us in a statement on Saturday, August 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Brandi Cyrus and Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter are on the Italian adventure with Miley. The singer was spotted getting intimate with Carter, 30, on Saturday while sitting poolside. The pals were seen locking lips and keeping close while soaking up the sun in bikinis.

Earlier on Sunday, Cyrus seemingly broke her silence on the split and posted a lengthy message about change.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable,” she wrote. “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

Hemsworth, for his part, spoke out on Monday, August 12, while out with his brother Chris Hemsworth in Australia.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” the Hunger Games actor told The Daily Mail Australia. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Carter and Jenner split earlier this month, just one year after tying the knot in Indonesia. An insider confirmed to Us that the pair were never legally married as they did not obtain a marriage license in the United States.

