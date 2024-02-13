Miley Cyrus has officially taken the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando.
“Miley owns a number of properties, but she and Maxx recently moved in together and are staying at her home in Malibu,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s a huge mansion overlooking the water in a gated community.”
The insider went on to say that Cyrus, 31, and Morando, 25, “spend a lot of time on the private beach together.” In fact, the source adds that the couple is rarely apart.
“Maxx had been staying over there a lot with Miley because they spend so much time together,” the insider continues. “But they recently made it official, and he moved in.”
Us confirmed in March 2022 that Cyrus and Morando were a couple, nearly two years after the Disney Channel alum split from Cody Simpson. (Cyrus and Simpson dated for 10 months before calling it quits in August 2020. Cyrus was also previously married to Liam Hemsworth, her partner for ten years before their 2019 divorce.)
A separate source tells Us that Cyrus’ relationship with Morando is different from her past romances.
“Miley would say she’s never been happier in her entire life,” the second insider gushes, calling Morando “kind and romantic.” The source notes that the drummer “really respects” Miley, “which of course is the most important thing.”
The second source also referred to Morando as a “constant force” in Cyrus’ life.
“He’s a constant force and loyal. They do live together, and to Miley that’s not a huge deal it’s just convenient and makes her feel at peace,” the insider continues.
Earlier this month, Cyrus and Morando packed on the PDA at the Grammy Awards. The singer and her boyfriend were photographed sharing a kiss to celebrate Cyrus’ two wins. She also offered her “love” a shout-out when taking the stage to accept an award. (Cyrus took home Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for “Flowers.”)
Cyrus previously offered some insight into how she met Morando.
“We got put on a blind date,” Cyrus told British Vogue in May 2023, revealing that she and Morando’s first outing was actually a few summers ago. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”