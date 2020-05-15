It’s all about the climb! Miley Cyrus took a trip down memory lane when she performed “The Climb” during a virtual graduation ceremony.

Cyrus, 27, revisited the old hit while participating in #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 on Friday, May 15. Before she began to sing, the “Mother’s Daughter” artist shared a quick message of support to all 2020 graduates.

“Hello to all the graduates out there. I’m truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you’ve accomplished,” the Disney Channel alum said. “As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you.”

Cyrus added, “It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here’s ‘The Climb.’”

The Grammy nominee joined Cardi B, Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey and more stars in honoring 2020 graduates on Friday. The virtual gathering was held in the wake of graduation ceremonies being canceled amid the global coronavirus crisis.

“The Climb” is a song Cyrus originally performed while in character as Miley Stewart in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie. The song served as a pivotal moment within the Disney film and it went on to become one of the top-selling singles of that year.

Cyrus last performed the inspirational track during her The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance in 2017. The performance was dedicated to the individuals who died in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

After singing the song on Jimmy Fallon’s show, the “We Can’t Stop” singer opened up about how she felt revisiting “The Climb” for the first time in years.

“It felt so good because it had a purpose,” she told BuzzFeed in October 2017. “When there was the tragedy in Vegas, it was so amazing to be able to sing that song and be able to make it current for what everyone needed to hear: that there’s always gonna be another mountain, another struggle, but it’s all about the climb.”

