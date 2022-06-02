Friends for life. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak went to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Massachusetts, where they’re both from.

“A couple of Dundee award winners,” the Red Sox official Twitter account wrote on Wednesday, June 1, alongside pictures of the Office alums posing with mascots Wally and Tessie. Kaling and Novak, both 42, donned matching Red Sox jerseys for the occasion.

The Boston baseball team’s official TikTok account shared a video of the pair with the caption, “When Scranton’s biggest power couple stops by Fenway 😍.”

The two Massachusetts natives met in 2004 when they were both writers and actors on the NBC sitcom The Office. Their characters, Ryan Howard and Kelly Kapoor, had a comically tumultuous relationship in the series. Kaling and Novak sparked a romantic connection off screen too, dating on and off from 2004 to 2007.

The Inglorious Basterds actor talked to Vulture in 2012 about the complicated nature of his relationship with Kaling. “No one, including us, ever really knew, ‘Is this dating? Is this not dating?’ We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn’t know. No one knew. All you’d know for sure was that you’d always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren’t getting along,” he said at the time.

Novak has spoken highly of his former costar numerous times over the years. In 2014, he told Elle magazine of Kaling, “She’s a gangster. And guys respond to that. This is not a girl who waits by the phone. This is a girl who picks up the phone and calls whoever she wants.”

Despite Novak’s admiration for the Never Have I Ever creator, Kaling revealed that he was the one to end things during a 2014 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“He broke up with me,” Kaling said at the time. “It was years and years ago that that breakup happened. I was so sad, not angry, sad. That was the hottest I ever looked ’cause I stopped eating.”

In June 2015, the Mindy Project star acknowledged that her and Novak’s relationship was “weird as hell.” She told InStyle at the time, “He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.”

Kaling has two children: Katherine, 4 and Spencer, 21 months. The Sex Lives of College Girls creator has never revealed her children’s paternity. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times in 2019, before Spencer was born.

Novak is Katherine’s godfather. In 2019, Kaling exclusively told Us Weekly that the actor “comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter. When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. … He’s great.”

