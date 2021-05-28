He’s the one that she wants! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had the time of their lives at a karaoke night in Nashville — and put their love to the test with a sweet duet.

“Yall it’s official…. @casarosanashville is open!! We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party!” the country singer, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 27, alongside a series of photos from the grand opening of her Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina. “Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on!”

The Grammy winner gave fans a closer look at her surprise performance with her man, 29, in an Instagram Story video. Lambert swayed from side to side in a denim top and black fringe skirt as McLoughlin stood beside her in a black sports coat and jeans. The couple channeled their inner Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, singing “Summer Nights” from 1978’s Grease.

Lambert and the former police officer tied the knot in January 2019 after only three months together. The whirlwind wedding came as a surprise to Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, from whom she split in July 2015. “Blake found [out] about the wedding at the same time as everyone else did,” a source told Us Weekly in February 2019.

The “Bluebird” songstress opened up about her speedy courtship earlier this year, admitting she wouldn’t have done it any other way.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other [in quarantine],” she said during an interview with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren in February. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

Though hunkering down amid the coronavirus crisis put plenty of relationships to the test, the Texas native was happy to have the chance to slow down.

“A lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re different directions all the time,” she explained. “With everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

Both Lambert and McLoughlin have had their fair share of romantic ups and downs, but they each feel like they’ve finally found their happy ending. McLoughlin, who shares 2-year-old son Landon with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger, is already picturing himself having another little one with the Pistol Annies singer.

“Brendan wants to expand their family,” a source exclusively revealed in March 2020, noting that Lambert is just as excited to be a mom someday. “Miranda has been telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever.”