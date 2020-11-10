Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan Gushes Over Her in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Gushing about his love! Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is letting her know just how much he loves her on her 37th birthday.

On Tuesday, November 10, the retired police officer took to Instagram to share several photos of his love alongside a heartfelt message. “Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife. Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife,” the 29-year-old captioned the loving post. “You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy.”

McLoughlin continued, “The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday. @mirandalambert 🥰 🙏🏽 🎂.”

The “Bluebird” singer met McLoughlin in November 2018 while performing at Good Morning America with her band, The Pistol Annies. After less than three months of dating, the twosome secretly tied the knot in January 2019.

Nearly one year after meeting, Lambert gushed about finding The One in McLoughlin. “When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it’s like a smile from the inside,” she said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in October 2019. “You know what I mean? It’s a light that kind of clicks on, that you really didn’t know was off.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Lambert and McLoughlin are ready to “start a family” together. “Miranda has been telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever,” the insider revealed, noting that McLoughlin — who shares his 2-year-old son, Landon, with ex Kaihla Rettinger — also “wants to expand their family.”

In July, Lambert opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has been beneficial to their marriage. “If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we’re good, you know?” the Grammy winner said on New York’s Country 94.7. “The first month I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun but I was like, ‘OK, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.’”

Before finding love with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. The “God’s Country” crooner, 44, announced his engagement to Gwen Stefani on October 27.

Scroll down to see how McLoughlin honored Lambert on her birthday in photos.