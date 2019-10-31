



Miranda Lambert can’t stop gushing over her man! The country superstar raved about her relationship with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin , in a rare TV interview.

“When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it’s like a smile from the inside,” Lambert, 35, said in a sneak peek of her appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist released on Thursday, October 31. “You know what I mean? It’s a light that kind of clicks on, that you really didn’t know was off.”

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer called McLoughlin, 29, “laid-back and friendly and sweet.”

“[He’s a] very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life because you kind of have to go with the flow,” she continued, referencing her fame. “I’m glad to share it with him and that he’s open to it.”

Lambert also hinted that her relationship with the New York City Police Department officer inspired some of the music on her upcoming album, Wildcard.

“It definitely feels good to be singing a few love songs,” she said. “[But] let’s not get crazy. I don’t want to get too happy, where I can’t write a sad song.”

The preview of the interview, which airs in full on Sunday, November 3, was released one day after the Grammy winner shared yet another video of her hunky husband shirtless.

“Loving this filter!” she captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday, October 30. “Not sure hubs loves it tho! #Wildcard out 11/1. House husband shirtless promo volume 3. Y’all are welcome.”

Lambert previously uploaded clips of a barely clothed McLoughlin doing housework in July and August.

The Nashville Star alum met the Staten Island, New York, native in November 2018. They secretly tied the knot just two months later. Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

Sunday Today With Willie Geist airs on NBC Sundays at 8 a.m. ET.