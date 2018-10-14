Making pals! Mischa Barton took a selfie with her The Hills: New Beginnings costars Stephanie Pratt and Audrina Patridge.

“Hanging out in #TheHills,” the Pratt, 32, wrote of the Instagram pic of the three huddled together on Saturday, October 13.

Barton, 32, also shared the now-deleted snap with her new crew, writing, “Wednesdays we wear whatever we want … and you can totally sit with us.”

The O.C. alum confirmed that she would be appearing on the MTV reboot with an Instagram post on October 3. “The secret’s out …” she wrote. “I’m joining the cast of The Hills.”

Barton’s hit Fox show was the inspiration behind Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, of which The Hills was a spinoff.

Frankie Delgado — who is also set to appear on the reboot along with Brody Jenner and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jason Wahler and Whitney Port — gave Us some insight into the new cast dynamics in October.

“I know Brody used to be friends with [Mischa], but I only met her once 10, 12 years ago maybe — back in the day when she was on The O.C.,” the TV personality told Us. “It’ll be interesting the way they bring her into our cast and into our friendships because we’re all really tight with each other. But in the end, I think we have a really cool dynamic between all of us.”

A source exclusively told Us that the Dancing With the Stars alum’s appearance “is going to document her comeback,” adding, “Hopefully people will see her in a new light and not just because of personal problems in the years past.”

Stephanie Pratt is also hoping to be seen in a new light on the reboot, which will be more focused on families: “I’ve changed a lot living in the UK & I don’t know how this will affect everything,” she wrote in an Instagram post shared with fans on October 2 about her apprehension as she began filming. “I’m at such a different place than the rest of the cast (single/no baby) I worry people will watch & think WHY isn’t she married yet what’s WRONG w her etc etc.”

The fashion designer also expressed concerns about her relationship with her brother, Spencer. “Last time after falling out with family we didn’t speak for 3 years… it is VERY REAL when you are filming with family. I pray that this will not tear us all apart again bc I love my brother so much.”

