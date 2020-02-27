Puppy love! Molly Ringwald shared the cutest picture of her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse and her dog — and the duo is coming for the Hollywood power couple crown.

The Sixteen Candles star, 52, took to Instagram to showcase Sprouse, 27, and her pomeranian (aptly named Milly Ringwald) in all their glory. The former Disney star held the tiny pup in both hands, snuggling up close and giving her a kiss on the head. “Power couple,” Ringwald captioned the adorable snapshot, which quickly received a flood of heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Ringwald and Sprouse have starred alongside one another on the widely popular CW series, currently in its fourth season, since January 2017. The cast grew close quickly and supported each other like a family after the unexpected death of their costar Luke Perry. The beloved actor passed away at age 52 after suffering a stroke in March 2019.

Riverdale paid homage to the late actor during its season 4 premiere, which served as a sendoff for Perry’s character, Fred Andrews. While the entire cast was tight-knit, Ringwald noted that KJ Apa, who plays Fred’s son Archie, took the devastating news the hardest.

“We were all really emotional and expressed it in different ways. I had my own relationship with Luke, but it was hardest watching KJ,” the Breakfast Club star told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019. “KJ and Luke were very close and had such a unique bond. Luke was really like his father — his American father. He really assumed that role, so watching KJ grapple with that was really tough to watch. As a mother, as just a person, it was hard to watch.”

Ringwald continued, praising the show for its thoughtful tribute to Perry. Though his character is no longer part of the Riverdale world, the Pretty In Pink actress told Us that Perry’s spirit will always be with the cast.

“It’s impossible not to think about him. His pictures are everywhere and none of us want to forget him,” Ringwald said at the time. “We like having his presence and memory all around us. As long as the show is around, he will be a part of it.”