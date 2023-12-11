Former hockey coach Denis Savard recounted the time he unknowingly pulled Patrick Kane away from Taylor Swift after a game.

“After the game [in Nashville], a trainer comes in and sees me. He says, ‘Alright, everyone is on the bus,’” Savard, 62, said on Friday, December 8 during the NBC broadcast of the Chicago Blackhawks game against the Anaheim Ducks. “I leave the locker room, as I walk maybe 50 or 40 yards, and I see Kane talking to two young ladies. And I stop and go, ‘Really?’ Let’s go, now.”

Savard shared that Kane, 35, wanted to keep chatting with the women for just a minute longer, but the coach was not having it.

“No, no. Excuse me, ladies, there are rules on a hockey team. He needs to be on the bus now,” Savard recounted. “Kane, go now.”

The NHL veteran explained he didn’t have “too many rules” when he was coaching the Blackhawks, which he did from 2006 to 2009, since the team was on the younger side and he wanted them to “enjoy themselves.” However, he did have one rule when it came to leaving the stadium.

“I always said to the trainers, make sure all the players are on the bus,” Savard said. “I want to be the last one on the bus and once I get on the bus, that way we go.”

Savard shared that he was already slightly annoyed at the right wing that night for a misplay that led the Nashville Predators to score a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane reluctantly got on the bus and said his goodbyes. The next day, Kane came to see his coach to talk about the incident.

“He knocks on the door, and he goes ‘Savy.’ I said, ‘What’s up?’ He goes, ‘So you know, last night?’ He goes, ‘That was Taylor Swift,’ Savard recalled. “I go, ‘OK. I don’t care.’”

Savard admitted that at the time, he did not know who Swift, 33, was so he called his wife to see if she recognized the name. His wife was aware of who the pop star was and told her husband she was an up-and-coming singer at the time.

“And that’s how I found out who Taylor Swift was,” Savard quipped.

Since Savard first encountered Swift at the beginning of her career, she’s gone on to win 12 Grammys and sell out countless concerts. Now Swift has traded hockey for football as she continues to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Most recently, Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills. Following the Chiefs’ loss, Swift was by Kelce’s side and held his hand as they left the stadium.