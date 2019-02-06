Taking a cue from Mimi! Nick Cannon borrowed his ex-wife Mariah Carey’s famous phrase to throw shade at Jennifer Lopez during his guest stint on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, February 6.

While discussing Hollywood crushes during the “Hot Topics” segment, the 38-year-old Wild ’n Out creator first named Carey, with whom he shares 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“My top three: No. 1, Mariah. The amazing mother, superstar singer,” he said. “No. 2: Halle Berry. I’m still working on it. … I still got some more tattoo space. No. 3: Yesterday, I heard she out there dating. Naomi Campbell. That’s what you want. Them is women!”

A producer then suggested Lopez and Cannon quipped, “I don’t know her.” After the audience erupted into laughter, the Masked Singer host added, “That was a joke for the lambs! Shoutout to the lambs!” (Carey refers to her fans as the Lambily.)

Carey first dissed the “On the Floor” singer during a 2000s interview-turned-meme after she was asked about Lopez. “I don’t know her,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress said with a sly smile.

The Glitter actress defended her comments on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2016.

“I can’t believe people still make such a big deal out of it,” Carey said. “I’m very forgetful … Apparently, apparently, I’m forgetful, because I don’t remember the fact that it was just like, ‘Hi, I’m so and so,’ and then like, ‘Hi,’ and that’s it.’”

She added: “If I had never had a conversation with you, and someone asked me about you, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know him, but he seems cool,’ or, ‘I don’t know him.’ … I don’t know her. Like, what am I supposed to say? … It wasn’t like I don’t know who she is. Of course I do.”

This is not the first time this week Cannon has used his time guest hosting for Wendy Williams to throw shade. The Drumline actor dissed Ariana Grande while discussing pal Pete Davidson’s new relationship with Kate Beckinsale during the Tuesday, February 5, episode.

“I will take credit for it. I’m the one who told [Pete], ‘Get you an older woman, man!’ I said that,” Cannon said. “Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman knows what she wants. She don’t play no games! That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older!”

