Matchmaker much? Nick Cannon approves of pal Pete Davidson’s rumored romance with Kate Beckinsale.

Cannon, 38, weighed in on the potential couple’s chemistry while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, February 5, during the “Hot Topics” segment.

“Last night, I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn! We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well,” the Masked Singer host teased as photos of the Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Pearl Harbor actress, 45, appeared on the screen. “I will take credit for it. I’m the one who told him, ‘Get you an older woman, man!’ I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman knows what she wants. She don’t play no games! That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older!”

Davidson and Beckinsale fueled dating rumors in January after they were seen hitting several Golden Globes parties together. On February 2, they were spotted holding hands while leaving Los Angeles’ Lago Bar.

“Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh and she likes that he’s younger than her.”

The comedian and the Serendipity actress have played coy about their connection. Last month, Beckinsale snapped at an Instagram user who asked about Davidson in the comments section of a photo she posted of her mother.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” the follower wrote, to which the U.K. native, who was previously linked to 30-year-old comedian Jack Whitehall, quipped back, “No, that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

The rumored fling comes shortly after the end of the Big Time Adolescence actor’s four-month engagement to Ariana Grande. Beckinsale was married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016.

