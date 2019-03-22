Nick Cannon fired off a flirty Instagram comment to Rihanna, and fans are applauding the online overture!

The social media exchange came after Rihanna, 31, promoted a new Fenty Beauty product with a series of Instagram photos of herself wearing a high-cut metallic dress.

Soon after she uploaded the last image on Thursday, March 21, the Masked Singer host, 38, commented to say, “I never wanted to be a dress more before this moment in life! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣 #QueenFlex.”

The thirsty comment delighted other Instagram users: “Shoot your shot bro … love it,” one wrote. “Same, Nick, same!” added another.

Rihanna, however, seems to be off the market. The pop star has been dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for two years. “[They] have been hooking up for a few months,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2017.

Three months later, the duo celebrated Halloween with a costumed dinner out in Boston. “They were with a couple [of] other folks. Rihanna was dressed as Kylo Ren from Star Wars and Hassan was dressed as a penguin,” another source told Us at the time. “They were all super nice and friendly. Having a lot of fun — lots of joking and laughing!”

Cannon, meanwhile, has been spending time with ex-wife Mariah Carey, albeit platonically. In December 2018, the former couple spent Christmas together with their 7-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. (The Drumline actor also has a son, 2-year-old Golden, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.)

“The common denominator is we both want what’s best for our children,” Cannon told Us that February, explaining his coparenting arrangement with Carey, his wife from 2008 to 2016. “You put them first and you step back and become selfless in making decisions and it’s pretty easy.”

