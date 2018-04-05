Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend, Nick Gordon, will not be charged in the domestic violence case by his current girlfriend, Laura Leal, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Nick Gordon will not be charged for domestic violence by his girlfriend Laura Leal, since her original statement has been recanted,” a spokesperson for the Seminole County, Florida Prosecutors office told Us on Thursday, April 5. “The prosecutor’s office cannot move forward with the charges without another independent witness to the crime.”

As previously reported, Gordon was arrested on March 10 after Leal claimed he “struck her in the right side of her cheek several times” during their drive home from a bar in Sanford, Florida, according the arrest report obtained by Us. The officer at the scene noted in the report that Leal had a swollen bottom lip with dried blood after the alleged fight.

Gordon told the police at the time that he did not hit Leal. “I didn’t hit her. She attacked me and ripped my shirt. She also threw a bottle at me. I just want her to leave my house,” Gordon said to an officer. Leal refused to press charges against her boyfriend.

After Gordon was released on an $500 bond on March 11, he was arrested for a second time on March 19 for violating a court ordered no-contact order following the domestic violence incident.

The Seminole County clerks office told Us on Thursday that Gordon has an arraignment scheduled for Friday, April 6, at 9 a.m. for his violation of the court’s order. Us can confirm that Gordon has been released from custody.

The March 10 incident marks the second time Leal called police to accuse Gordon of domestic violence. Back in June 2017, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment after Leal claimed he would not let her leave the house. His lawyer told Us in December that the charges were later dismissed.

As previously reported, a judge found Gordon found “legally responsible” in September 2016 for former girlfriend Bobbi Kristina’s death. The daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston died in July 2015 following six months in a medically induced coma after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home. Gordon has denied any involvement in her death.

