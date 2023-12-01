Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed the cutest date night in New York City.

Jonas, 31, and Chopra Jonas, 41, were seen walking the streets of Tribeca while holding hands on Thursday, November 30, one day before their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, December 1. Jonas rocked a blue coat, a tan-and-ivory patterned sweater vest and a white T-shirt. He completed his ensemble with jeans and black boots.

Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, stunned in a head-to-toe red and black look. She opted for a strapless fitted midi dress, black pointed-toe heels, a dark coat and bright red lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and blown out.

Ahead of their romantic evening, the two took a stroll through NYC. For their walk, they both bundled up in coats, hats and boots. The couple kept close by holding hands.

The duo tied the knot in 2018 during a three-day long celebration in Jodhpur, India, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Chopra Jonas donned a custom white Ralph Lauren dress featuring sheer sleeves and a 75-foot veil. Jonas, for his part, wore a classy tuxedo.

The next day, the twosome celebrated their nuptials during a traditional Hindu ceremony. Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous in a red gown, while Jonas looked extra handsome in a sherwani and a chanderi safa.

Since their wedding, the couple have attended red carpet events together and shared adorable pics via social media. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Malti, now 22 months, in January 2022.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Months later, the parents revealed that Malti spent 100 days in the NICU. “Our little girl is finally home,” Chopra Jonas gushed via Instagram in May 2022. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were thrilled to have their “little fighter” home.

Currently, Nick is traveling the globe with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night. world tour. Chopra often supports her husband by attending shows, sometimes with Malti.