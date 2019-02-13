Obsessed with each other! Nick Jonas has so much love for his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas — and makes it known on social media.

Chopra Jonas, 36, posted a picture from the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Isn’t It Romantic, via Instagram on Tuesday, February 12. The photo showed Jonas, 26, gazing lovingly at the Indian actress while she was posing for photographers on the red carpet.

“Find someone who looks at you like that…@nickjonas,” the Quantico alum captioned the pic. The “Jealous” crooner then jumped in and gushed in the comments: “Looking like a snack.”

Jonas, meanwhile, shared his own snapshots from the premiere. “Proud of my beautiful and talented wife @priyankachopra, and the entire cast and crew of Isn’t It Romantic,” he captioned a series of Instagram pictures on Tuesday. “Everyone should go see this movie! @rebelwilson @andybovine @liamhemsworth @straussschulson.”

The Baywatch star told Us Weekly exclusively that being married to the former Jonas Brothers member is “magical.” She noted at the premiere: “Every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”

Chopra Jonas added, “We haven’t changed [since marrying], strangely, because we’re still navigating being — because we didn’t even date for a long time — we’re navigating getting to know each other.”

An eyewitness told Us that the duo “seemed totally in love and very connected” at the event. “They seemed totally in love and very connected,” the insider explained. “Nick stood back and let Priyanka do her thing. He looked so proud and supportive while she posed for photos.”

Us broke the news in May 2018 that the pair were dating. They got engaged two months later and tied the knot in two consecutive ceremonies in December.

