The celebration continues! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are taking their love to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Quantico star, 36, and the “Jealous” singer, 25, jetted off on a tropical getaway on Thursday, August 30, nearly two weeks after their families met in India. Chopra shared a sweet snapshot of Jonas on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 29, as the duo departed on their vacation. She also posted an elegant photo of the sunset after she and Jonas touched down.

The ABC star and the Disney alum got engaged in July weeks after they started dating. A source told Us earlier this month that Chopra “wants an Indian wedding” and Jonas has been “super supportive of her and he’s thrilled.”

The “Chains” songster’s family also approve of the whirlwind romance. His mom, Denise Jonas, recently posted a throwback video of herself dancing with Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, during the engagement festivities.

“Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills!” Denise captioned the clip on Wednesday. “I miss you. #engagementparty.”

Madhu shared a similar sweet sentiment about her new in-laws and Nick while speaking to After Hrs on August 22, according to DNA India. “The Jonases are nice people,” she raved, later gushing over the Camp Rock star, who visited India for the first time with Priyanka in June. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful toward elders. What more can a mother want?”

