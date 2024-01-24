Nick Viall has some questions about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage — particularly whether The Golden Bachelor couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

“I don’t know if there was a [prenup] request, but if there was one, I support Theresa,” Viall, 43, told Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday, January 23.

After falling in love on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor last year, Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, tied the knot during ABC’s The Golden Wedding special on January 4. While many Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance at the live televised event, Viall was not among them, as he was preparing for an interview with Gypsy Rose Blanchard for his “The Viall Files” podcast.

It is unknown whether the couple legally agreed to protect their assets before saying “I do,” but Viall thinks “it was more than OK for Theresa to request [a prenup] if she did.” He continued: “Because if it’s about love, it really isn’t about anything else, right? So, yeah, it would be weird for [Gerry] to decline the request.”

Viall noted that a prenup seems like something Turner would not say no to as he used to work as a restaurateur and owned several eateries. However, The Hollywood Reporter claimed in a bombshell November 2023 exposé that Turner misrepresented his work experience on The Golden Bachelor. According to the outlet, Turner’s LinkedIn bio “does not match up” with his previous statements about retiring at age 55.

Turner responded to the exposé’s claims in an interview with Katie Couric Media the following month, stating, “There’s just enough truth in [the article]. But I have so many positives to think about that I haven’t really given that article a whole lot of thought.”

The Hollywood Reporter also claimed that Turner lied about not dating anyone following the 2017 death of his wife, Toni. One of his alleged exes, referred to as Carolyn, told the outlet that Turner fat-shamed her before they attended his high-school reunion.

“I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that,” she claimed Turner stated while pointing at her body. The comment led to their eventual January 2020 split.

In regards to his dating history, Turner admitted to Katie Couric Media that he had “dated a lot of women” before noting, “It becomes an issue of how you define whether you’re in a relationship. [The relationship referenced in The Hollywood Reporter] really didn’t [last a few years]. But I want to focus on what’s going on now.”

Regardless of Turner and Nist’s prenup status, the duo have been enjoying married life together and have been paying homage to their first Golden Bachelor one-on-one date by visiting diners all across New Jersey.

“Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best,” Turner captioned photos from his and Nist’s most recent diner date via Instagram on January 14. “With only 529 more to go, I’ll be busy thru [sic] June of 2025.”