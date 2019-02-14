Nick Viall doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings towards ex-girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe. In fact, he wishes her the best on her newfound romance with Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick.

“Sure,” the former Bachelor 38, told Us Weekly when asked if he thinks the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 33, and the banker, 30, make a good couple. “I’ve met Jason once and I really enjoyed his company.”

Viall added: “Why not? He seems like a good guy. But I wouldn’t really be in a position to say whether they’re a good match or not, but they seem like they’re enjoying each other’s company.”

However, the Dancing With the Stars alum added that he doesn’t “know much about Kaitlyn’s life at this point” because he really hasn’t “had much interaction [with her] in a few years.”

The Wisconsin native competed for Bristowe’s heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. The Dew designer sent Viall home during the finale and chose to accept a proposal from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

Bristowe and Booth called off their engagement in November 2018 after three years together. The former pair released a joint statement to Us at the time.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the statement read. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Less than two months after the spit, Bristowe and Tartick documented their first date together on Instagram. The newly minted couple confirmed they are dating exclusively during a January appearance on the Today show.

“Right here, right now,” Tartick said during the interview as he began the announcement. “Yeah, that’s true. [It’s] Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

Bristowe then chimed in with a laugh: “I mean, I was going to use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!