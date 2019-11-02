



Standing up for her man. Nicki Minaj slammed Wendy Williams on the Friday, November 1, episode of Queen Radio for bringing up her husband Kenneth Petty‘s criminal past.

During a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host, 55, congratulated Minaj, 36, on getting married but detailed her 41-year-old husband’s past legal issues.

“I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail … he’s a sex offender,” Williams said on the show. “Well, she’s no stranger to that because her [brother] is in jail for sex offending. Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison, and he’s also a sex offender, so that means that he … is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender … Well Nicki, congratulations.”

As a teenager, Petty was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. In March 2006, he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and served seven years out of his 10-year prison sentence.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper clapped back at Williams on her Apple 1 Beats show. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness,” Minaj said.

She continued, “And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting, and I know you must be sick and humiliated. I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted.”

Minaj also threw some shady comments about Williams’ personal life. Williams filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, after 21 years of marriage in April. Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby girl in March.

“When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type,” Minaj said. “So, I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are … I know we’re human first, we’re human before we’re celebrities, we’re human before we’re personas. And I know you must have gone through a lot.”

She added, “But you are demonic, and that’s why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news — people do it all the time — without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”

Minaj and Petty tied the knot on October 21. Us Weekly confirmed in July that the couple had obtained a marriage license. The Grammy Award nominee announced the news in an Instagram video that displayed a pair of Mr. and Mrs. mugs and two caps monogrammed with the words Bride and Groom. “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” she captioned the post with bride and groom emojis.