Queens unite! Nicki Minaj and Rihanna had the ultimate double date with their significant others — and the “Chun-Li” rapper’s baby boy — on Labor Day.

“#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit,” Minaj, 38, captioned a photo with the Fenty designer, 33, via Instagram on Monday, September 6. “Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV.”

The “Bang Bang” singer cozied up to her husband, Kenneth Petty, while Rihanna posed with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, on a couch for the snap.

The “Umbrella” musician also bonded with Minaj and Petty’s 11-month-old son, who wore a Burberry T-shirt, red and khaki pants and sneakers while sitting on his mom’s lap and holding Rihanna’s hand.

Minaj later posted an Instagram video with her fellow Caribbean pal — Minaj is from Trinidad and Tobago and Rihanna hails from Barbados — as the women found their angles. The rapper added a heart-face emoji, red heart emoji and rose emoji on the clip.

“Caribbean things, you know what I’m saying,” Rihanna said after blowing a kiss to the camera.

The Ocean’s Eight actress’ 7-year-old niece, Majesty, also made an appearance during the New York City hang.

“So, the Barbz wanted to say that they thought you was cute. Do you want to say anything to the Barbz?” Minaj asked Majesty in an Instagram video as Rihanna filmed the moment from behind them.

Majesty replied, “Hi!” before her aunt asked if she “loved” the fans. “I love you!” the little girl added.

Minaj, who has been married to Petty since 2019, welcomed their son in September 2020. The couple have yet to reveal his name, but the Ice Age: Continental Drift actress has been open about the hardships of motherhood.

“To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you,” she said during an Instagram Live in July. “Like, I know that’s not easy. Like, I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby, I feel guilty. I feel like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Rihanna, for her part, was first romantically linked to Rocky, 32, in December 2019 — and their relationship is quickly getting serious.

“These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going.”