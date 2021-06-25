Still hot after 15 years! To commemorate this 15th anniversary today, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared a racy snap on social media that has fans divided.

The Undoing star, 54, posted a photo of her husband, 53, licking her neck as she tilted her head back, caught up in the moment. She captioned the Instagram image, “Happy Anniversary baby! 💋💋💋.”

The picture, taken by photographer JR, shows Kidman wearing a bejeweled gold top with matching red drop earrings and lipstick. Fans can also see country crooner’s tattoos slightly peek out of his white shirt.

The photo of the Golden Globe nominee and the musician’s racy PDA surprised fans. Fire and shower emojis flooded her social media page while others were “shook,” one user even asked “Do you have to do that now,” and another commenter called it a “weird pic.”

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer previously celebrated his wife’s birthday with an Instagram tribute on Sunday, June 20. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday babygirl !!!!!! ❤️🎊🎉😻👄” alongside a photo of the two of them, surrounded by a bouquet of roses and balloons.

The Big Little Lies actor and the country singer tied the knot on June 25, 2006, in Australia, and have continuously packed on the PDA throughout the years as they prove to be the definition of marriage goals.

“I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months,” the Batman Forever actress reminisced about their first meeting to Ellen DeGeneres in February 2017. “We’re here now and it’s all good.”

In 2018, The Prom actress spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about how the couple makes their relationship work. She said, “Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that’s very simple, quiet and nourishing because we’ve made it like that.”

The couple share two daughters, 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith. The kids made a brief appearance during this year’s Golden Globes ceremony. During the actress’ category, the camera cut to the Kidman-Urban household where the two girls sat next to their parents on a couch, twinning in white dresses.

Kidman previously told Us Weekly, and other reporters, at the AACTA Awards in January 2019 that her kids don’t always like getting dressed up for awards shows as she does: “They’re sometimes interested [in helping me get ready] and sometimes not. It depends on what toys they’re playing with and what play dates they have over.”

The Nine Perfect Strangers star also shares two kids, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.