Scott Swift isn’t the only notable name who has experienced an issue with Australian photographer Ben McDonald.

Nicole Kidman was granted a restraining order against photographers McDonald and Jamie Fawcett in 2005 after an electronic listening device was discovered outside her house, according to a report from People at the time.

At the time, McDonald and Fawcett were ordered not to go within 60 feet of Kidman. People reported that the actress stated she was “a virtual prisoner in her Sydney home and feared for her safety.”

McDonald’s name has since been brought up again following an alleged altercation with Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott, which took place on Tuesday, February 27.

Page Six reported on Tuesday that Scott, 71, allegedly attacked McDonald at a ferry wharf at 2:30 a.m after he and Taylor, 34, were getting off of a luxury yacht. An investigation has since been launched by the New South Wales Police Force in Sydney, Australia. (The father-daughter duo were reportedly celebrating the success of the Australian leg of her Eras Tour.)

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” a rep for Taylor told Us Weekly in a statement about the incident.

McDonald, however, shared a different story with the Daily Mail Australia. The photographer claimed that Scott was not provoked.

“She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces, and then he charged,” McDonald alleged, adding that Scott probably decided he needed to defend his daughter for some reason.”

Photos from the evening show Taylor hiding under an umbrella as Scott walked next to her. In an audio clip obtained by the Daily Mail, Scott could be heard telling McDonald not to touch the umbrella.

Ahead of the alleged altercation, Scott made headlines for feeding fans during one of Taylor’s Sydney Eras Tour shows.

TikTok videos from the February 23 concert showed Scott handing out sandwiches to Swifties sitting on the floor. (Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was also recorded handing out guitar picks of a few lucky fans during the same Sydney show.)

“Papa Swift giving out sandwiches and fruits,” one TikTok caption read. Scott could be heard telling fans to “help yourself,” holding a tray of food. He, of course, was sitting in the VIP tent.

“Such a dad thing to do! ❤️,” one fan commented. “Scott needs to be protected at all costs!”