Scott Swift went into total dad mode during Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour performance in Sydney, Australia.

Scott, 71, surprised several Swifties with sandwiches during the Friday, February 23, concert by handing out sandwiches during the Midnights portion of the show. “Papa Swift giving out sandwiches and fruits,” one fan captioned a TikTok video of Scott’s fan interaction.

In the clip, Taylor’s father told fans seated on the floor of Accor Stadium to “help yourself” while holding a tray full of food near the VIP tent. To help fans out, he placed a small light on the tray in order for people to better see the selection of sandwiches.

Several fans praised Scott for the kind gesture in the TikTok post’s comments, with one fan writing, “Such a dad thing to do! ❤️.” Another user commented, “Scott needs to be protected at all costs!”

Scott wasn’t the only member of Taylor’s inner circle who handed out special gifts to fans. Footage swirled via social media of Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, handing out guitar picks to lucky Swifties, just as Scott has done in the past.

“HE. GAVE. OUT. GUITAR. PICKS,” one fan captioned a clip of Kelce, 34, giving picks to fans while walking around with his fellow NFL tight end and friend Ross Travis via X.

On Friday, Kelce sported multiple friendship bracelets while watching the show alongside celebrity attendees such as Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Katy Perry.

“It’s fair to say Sydney 🇦🇺 always delivers – Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers!” Ora, 33, captioned Instagram pics of her and Waititi, 48, posing backstage with Swift, as well as shots of her hanging out with Kelce and Perry, 39, in the VIP tent. “Thank you for having us! Seeing my KP @katyperry made my heart 🥹 to [sic] many queens to count!”

Perry’s attendance at the performance marked a major moment in her relationship with Swift, 34, as the two previously feuded over Perry allegedly poaching Swift’s backup dancers. After putting their differences aside, Perry made a cameo in Swift’s 2019 “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨,” Perry captioned an Instagram slideshow on Friday featuring a selfie of her and Swift and a video of herself singing along to “Bad Blood,” a song rumored to be about their past feud.

Swift’s first show in Sydney was full of plenty more memorable moments. Her opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, joined her onstage during her surprise song set to perform a mashup of “White Horse” from Fearless and “Coney Island” from Evermore. Swift once again gave Kelce a shout-out in the show’s finale by changing the lyrics to “Karma” from “guy on the screen” to “guy on the Chiefs.”

To top it off, Australian Swifties finally got the chance to recreate a viral fan chant during the song “Blank Space,” yelling “Sydney!” during the song’s bridge. The chant originated during Swift’s 2015 1989 World Tour after Swift harmonized with herself as she shouted the city’s name while performing the popular song.