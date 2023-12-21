Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sent New Jersey fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post.

“An honorary meatball 🤌🏽,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, captioned a photo of herself and New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito via Instagram on Wednesday, December 20. “Such a fun event, thanks @the_hobbyhive 💕.”

The duo posed for a photo op at a fan event held at The Hobby Hive collectibles store in East Hanover, New Jersey. Polizzi was one of hundreds of fans who stopped by to meet the 25-year-old athlete, who recently made waves with his three-game winning streak with the Giants.

Several fans shared their excited reactions to the pair’s pic in the comments. “Tommy is a meatball!” one user wrote on Monday, while another commented, “Woah this is an epic crossover.”

Standing about two heads shorter than DeVito, Polizzi sported a copper shirt and cardigan, black leggings and shoes and a baseball cap at the event. DeVito, meanwhile, kept things comfy in a black sweatshirt, joggers and sneakers.

Polizzi ironically bestowed the athlete with her “meatball” nickname, which was previously given to her and Deena Cortese by Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

DeVito, for his part, has earned a nickname of his own. Earlier this year, the NFL star told ESPN that he still lives at home with his parents and often eats home-cooked chicken cutlets for dinner, prompting fans to call him “Tommy Cutlets.”

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” he told the network in November. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.”

DeVito’s teammates have also gotten in on the “Tommy Cutlets” gag. “Tommy Cutlets, ya dig!” Giants running back Saquon Barkley yelled from the sidelines in a game clip shared by the NFL via X last month.

DeVito signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. He made his NFL debut during the team’s matchup against the New York Jets in October after second-string QB Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury.

After helping the team secure three consecutive wins, the Giants’ winning streak ended on Sunday, December 17, following a game against the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to his skills on the field, DeVito has also made headlines for his fashionable agent, Sean Stellato. “He is the Italian Stallion of sports agents,” DeVito told The Salem News earlier this month. Stellato, 45, has gone viral for his memorable game-day looks, including the green suit and black fedora he wore to the Giants game against the Green Bay Packers on December 11.