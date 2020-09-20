On the mend. Niecy Nash is recovering from a broken foot just three weeks after announcing she married singer Jessica Betts.

The Claws star, 50, posted a video of herself via Instagram on Saturday, September 19, while in bed with a cast on her foot. “B R O K E N 😢 😢😢 I cried like a baby #PrayForMe 🙏🏽 a sista can’t fly with one wing #Ifell #clumsey,” she captioned the clip.

“Here’s my broken foot. Broken in not one, not two, but three places,” Nash explained in the video.

Leslie Jones asked the Clean House alum how it happened, to which she replied, “I fell & twisted it 🙄.

Later, Nash posted a selfie with Betts, 48, writing, “Love makes everything feel better ❤️ @jessicabettsmusic #BetterTogether.”

The couple announced they had tied the knot in August via Instagram. Nash posted a photo of the pair on their wedding day captioned, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts” along with the hashtag “#LoveWins” and the diamond ring emoji. The former Scream Queens star also posted a photo of herself and Betts via her Instagram Story writing, “#PlotTwist.”

Betts shared the same photo on her Instagram writing, “I got a whole wife,” adding an alien emoji and a wedding ring emoji. The singer also included the hashtag “#LoveWins.”

The twosome didn’t reveal how their love story began, but Nash and Betts have posted each other on social media in the past. In June 2018, the Selma star shared a video of herself with Betts via her Instagram Story. “When you get to hang out on set with your homegirl,” she said in the video, which Betts also posted on her account.

Two months later, Nash shared a photo of herself in a wedding dress on the set of Claws. In the snapshot, the actress sat next to Betts as she played the guitar.

Nash was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. The pair share three children, Dominic, Donielle and Dia. She later married Jay Tucker in 2011, but they divorced three years later.