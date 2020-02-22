Nikki Bella and Brie Bella to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Double the accomplishments! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020, the WWE announced on Friday, February 21.

The twin wrestlers, both 36, will be honored on April 2 during WrestleMania 36 week in Tampa, Florida.

“Though ‘Twin Magic’ was their calling card early on, Nikki and Brie proved they were extremely capable competitors,” the WWE said in a statement. “Brie was the first to capture championship gold, defeating Eve Torres to become WWE Divas Champion in April 2011. Nikki followed suit one year later with a victory over fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.”

The statement continued, “Throughout their time in WWE, the Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries … They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.”

Nikki and Brie will join Dave Bautista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash in the 2020 class.

The twins HOF news comes just one month after Us Weekly confirmed in January that the twosome were both pregnant and due two weeks apart.

Rumors soon swirled that the Total Divas alums coordinated their pregnancies through in vitro fertilization, but Nikki and Brie shut down the speculation on their podcast, “The Bellas Podcast,” earlier this week.

“You guys, it’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” Nikki told listeners during the Wednesday, February 19 episode. The reality TV star went on to explain that IVF is a “major” procedure that neither she nor her sister used to conceive.

“We did not plan on being pregnant together,” she explained. “I’m still in shock even though I’m really happy. This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked. God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here.”

Nikki is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. The pregnancy is the second for Brie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband, WWE fighter Daniel Bryan.