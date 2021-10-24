Battle of the bad date chronicles! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella compared their most disastrous romantic outings, including one involving Italian food and pasta kisses.

The Total Bellas stars, both 37, recalled two horrible evenings — one in San Diego, California, and the other in New York City — that didn’t go according to plan in the latest episode of Us Weekly’s “Worst Dating Story.”

Nikki, who has been engaged to Artem Chigvintsev since November 2019, exclusively told Us that her bad night took place at the Spaghetti Factory when she was just out of college.

“I was on a date and our food gets sat down. And then as [the] waiter [walks away], he goes, ‘Hey, more meatballs! You didn’t give me enough meatballs,’” she recalled. “[He] freaks out over meatballs. And I was, like, devastated.”

The evening didn’t get any better once the duo exited the restaurant. According to Nikki, who shares 14-month-old son Matteo with the Russian dancer, 39, her date freaked her out even more once she got to the parking lot.

“He puts his hands on my shoulders. Really tough. And I’m like, ‘This is it.’ And he turned me around and I just remember [thinking], ‘This guy’s a psycho. What’s about to happen?’” she continued. “And then he tried to kiss me. I was like, ‘Eww.’ He had, like, pasta on his face and I was like, ‘Oh no!’”

Brie, who is married to wrestler Bryan Danielson, pointed to a New York City night out as her worst date. She recalled being about 26 years old at the time and new to the Big Apple when she went out with a “good-looking Italian man” one evening.

Despite starting out great, things quickly took a turn for the worst when he started talking about his wife.

“I was like, ‘I’m so confused. I thought this was a date.’ He’s like, ‘Well, yeah, I’m just looking for a Thursday girl,’” the mother of two, who shares Birdie, 4, and Buddy, 14 months, with Danielson, 40, told Us. “And I was just like, ‘Please don’t tell me this is how New York works.’”

Watch the exclusive video above to see how Nikki met her meatball man — and hear all the details about Brie’s awkward encounter.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi