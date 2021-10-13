They’re back! Nikki and Brie Bella are returning to their beloved podcast, “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher November 3, after taking a six-month break from recording.

“When we kind of went on a hiatus from the podcast, I kept saying just how much we miss that intimate connection with the Bella army,” Brie, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly. “It felt like a big hole was missing when we weren’t doing it.”

The former wrestler and her twin sister, also 37, released their last episode of “The Bellas” in April. They originally planned to return to the project in June, but they decided to take additional time to fully “revamp” the podcast.

“We truly connect with so many listeners, so many fans, so many Bella army members, that we were like, ‘We need to revamp this, and we need to make it more meaningful and even better and make a bigger impact,'” Nikki explained. “That’s why we’ve delayed it, because we’ve really been working hard with our new team and ourselves on, like, ‘How can we make this podcast better than ever?'”

The Bella Twins have also spent some time adjusting to life with their recently expanded families. Nikki welcomed son Matteo, 14 months, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in July 2020. Brie’s 14-month-old son Buddy, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan, was born in August 2020 — just one day after his cousin. The couple also share daughter Birdie, 4.

According to the sisters, the new podcast episodes will delve deeper into the twins’ family lives and include heartfelt conversations about motherhood and relationships.

“One thing we always felt is we didn’t give ourselves enough time for opening up,” Brie told Us. “There was so much we wanted to talk about and say, especially because we’re always up with current events and things going on currently in our lives … that we felt like we need to give more of that.”

The Nicole + Brizee founders also plan to invite their partners to join them for certain episodes.

“Our last run, we realized that our listeners really like to hear the male perspective too,” Nikki explained. “So, we both said that we do want them to be on more, to hear that perspective.”

Though Brie noted that they always prep Chigvintsev, 39, and Bryan, 40, before they record, they still “like to throw curveballs” at the guys. “It’s always so fun to see their faces because their eyes get really big,” she added. “Like, ‘What are they going to ask me? What are we going talk about?'”

“The Bellas Podcast” returns to SiriusXM’s Stitcher on Wednesday, November 3.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi