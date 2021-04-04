Not on the same page! Twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella don’t always agree on how to raise their kids, and are sharing their dos and don’ts.

When it comes to picking up crying babies, Brie, 37, is on board. “I feel like [it’s a] Do,” the former professional wrestler, who shares Birdie, 3, and Buddy, 8 months, with husband Daniel Bryan, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s like, OK, it’s just being a little fuss and needs its independence. Then you put it right down.”

As for Nikki, also 37, she has changed her mind about giving in to her and Artem Chigvintsev’s 8-month-old son Matteo’s tears, saying, “Don’t. It was a Do a few weeks ago.”

The Total Bellas stars also disagree on cosleeping with their kids since “cosleeping is also a crib that’s attached to the bed,” Nikki explained to her sister.

Brie replied, “You didn’t even do it, so you can’t even say Do. I say Don’t.”

When it comes to responding to mom-shamers, however, the E! personalities see eye to eye. “Don’t,” the reality stars said at the same time, with Nikki elaborating, “There are a few times I’ve wanted to, but Brie is like, ‘Don’t.’ And you’re right. I’m not even gonna give them the energy.”

The “Total Bellas Podcast” cohosts also don’t give in to their little ones’ temper tantrums. “You create a drama queen growing up. Or king,” Nikki said. “Like The Bachelorette or The Bachelor.”

Brie chimed in, “My daughter had one at Whole Foods, and it was loud and embarrassing. I sat back and watched it for 10 minutes. This man came up and asked, ‘Are you gonna keep crying?’ And the fear in her eyes when she saw it, never again has she done it. I sat there and I was embarrassed. I was dying inside and people were staring because Birdie was on the ground kicking and screaming, [and] I just watched. Not giving in. I wouldn’t let her take the salad dressing down.”

Nikki and Brie welcomed their sons less than 24 hours apart in July and August 2020, respectively. “I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mines competitive side that kicked in,” Nikki tweeted at the time. “I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

For more of the Incomparable coauthor’s parenting tactics, from engaging in PDA to drinking wine, watch the video above.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi