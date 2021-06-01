Time flies! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s 10-month-old sons are already starting to babble.

“Buddy’s first word is, ‘Hi,’” Brie, 37, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting their Colugo collection. “He’ll tell everyone ‘hi’ when they walk into a room. He’ll wave.” As for “mama” and “dada,” the little one “doesn’t even try” to say those words, she joked. “He looks at me like, ‘Nope, I’m not going to say it.’”

Nikki’s son, Matteo, on the other hand, already calls her “mumma” and Artem Chigvintsev “dada.” She told Us, “Months ago, he was almost saying, ‘I love you.’ … He’s very vocal, and I truly feel it’s because he’s FaceTimed with his Russian grandmother since he’s been born, and all she does is talk with him.”

Nikki, also 37, and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, are planning to raise their baby boy to be “definitely” bilingual if not trilingual. She explained, “I teach him a little bit [of Spanish] now, and I’m learning as I go as well. But I can already tell how much he’s picking up on the Russian. When he hears it, he gets so engaged.”

Matteo and his cousin were born within 24 hours of each other and have continued to reach milestones at a similar rate, the Total Bellas stars went on to tell Us.

“It’s so funny because I’ll call Nicole and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, he was teething so bad last night,’ and she’ll be like, ‘So was Matteo,’” Brie, who is also the mother of daughter Birdie, 4, said. “It’s crazy because we feel like they’re always in sync. Always, always, always. Matteo’s two teeth just came down on top and Buddy just had one poke out, and it looks like the other one’s about to. They’re like twins. That’s how Nicole and I were. It really trips us out how alike they are.”

Nikki chimed in, “What’s weird is the things they got of Brie and I make them look really similar. They’re, like, spitting images of their fathers, which is so crazy to me.”

The former professional wrestlers may have a lot on their plate raising the lookalike little ones, but the working moms have an exclusive, limited-edition collection launching on Tuesday, June 1. The collection features strollers, a diaper tote, a baby carrier and an on-the-go organizer.

“It’s going to be very much the Bellas,” Brie gushed to Us. “You’re definitely going to see wine red in there and very much [my] nature colors. The minute you see our collection, you’re going to be like, ‘Oh, yes, that’s the Bellas!’”

With reporting by Diana Cooper