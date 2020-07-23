Circling that date on the calendar! Nikki Bella is excited to get intimate with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, after giving birth to their first child.

“I can’t wait to have passionate sex with Artem again,” the Total Bellas star, 36, said on the Wednesday, July 22, episode of her and her twin sister Brie Bella’s “The Bellas Podcast.”

“I dream about it. I have communicated with him with that,” she continued. “I just said, like, ‘I can’t wait for us to make love missionary style again and just be sweating and staring into each other’s eyes like we used to, just being so romantic and passionate’ cause I mean like, you know, I don’t remember the last time I had missionary sex.”

Brie, also 36, noted that Nikki’s feelings about having sex might change once the baby arrives.

“It’s funny how the roles reverse when the baby comes cause then he’ll probably be ready and you’re like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. I’m not ready,'” the retired WWE star — who is expecting her second child with husband, Daniel Bryan — said. “It takes a little bit cause there’s a lot of healing that has to go on so don’t expect it so soon.”

Nikki explained that having sex with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, goes beyond a simple physical connection for her.

“I just crave it. I yearn for it from him,” she said. “I miss those intimate moments with my fiancé, like, I really do. It’s a bond that you have, do you know what I mean?”

Nikki revealed that she’s also thought about another aspect of post-pregnancy life — getting back into shape. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant admitted that she’s already started to put pressure on herself to get her abs back.

“I’m like, ‘OK so do I have to wait to the eight-week mark to start, like, working out hardcore or do you think I could push it to six weeks?’” the E! personality said. “Because someone had asked me, ‘How quick do you think you’ll get your body back? I bet you’ll get it quick.’ And I already started to say in my head like, ‘OK, January 2021, Nicole you better have your abs back, you better be this weight, you better be in this shape.’”

Brie reassured her sister that she also felt the pressure to lose weight after giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, in 2017, but reminded Nikki that not every woman immediately gets their pre-baby body back so soon.

The reality stars announced in January that they are both expecting children and are due within two weeks of each other. Earlier that month, Nikki and Chigvintsev revealed to fans that they had gotten engaged in France two months prior.