Nikki and Brie Bella’s Holiday Plans Include ‘a Ton of Wine’

There’s no better way to spend the holidays than with your family … and a whole lot of wine. Nikki Bella is going to find that out very soon.

“This year was really fun because I hosted Thanksgiving for the first time and I’m going to do the same for Christmas and it’s fun because my daughter actually starts to care about some stuff around the holidays, so I can have those moments with her,” Brie Bella told Us exclusively at Jingle Ball 2018 in New York City on Friday, December 7, adding, “and, you know, feed Nikki a ton of wine.”

“And Santa better bring me something to your house!” Nikki chimed in. “I need diamond earrings.”

Brie, 35, and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their daughter, Birdie, in May 2017. “The greatest feeling in the world!!!” she captioned a photo later that week. “Can’t even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love.” Birdie will be 1 and a half years old around the holidays.

Nikki’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve traditions will also be different this year. The Total Bellas star, 35, and John Cena called off their engagement in April 2018, ending their six-year relationship.

The twin plans on living the single life this holiday season. “I haven’t been able to really enjoy the single life properly,” the wrestler told Us exclusively at Jingle Ball. “It’s hard being a single girl. Over the holidays, I’m really looking forward to wandering into some bars and being a single girl.”

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple told Us in a statement at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The professional wrestlers attempted to reconcile, but ultimately called it quits for good in July.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Nikki explained in a statement to Us at the time. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

