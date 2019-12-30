Nikki Reed Posts About Taking ‘Time Off’ Ahead of New Year

Nikki Reed is getting her priorities in order ahead of the new year. In a new Instagram post, the former Twilight star opened up about how she plans to close out 2019.

“My kind of r&r,” Reed, 31, captioned a photo via Instagram on Monday, December 30, of herself guiding a horse as her daughter, Bodhi, was seen harnessed to her back. “Happy holidays everyone. Sending love, hugs, and horse cuddles! I’ve been enjoying this time off, diving deep into conversations, connection and my koala girl.”

She continued, “As we go go go all year long, I am holding tight to these precious moments, slowing down, tuning in and shutting off. See you in the New Year!”

Reed had a busy 2019 that saw her balancing motherhood in addition to her acting career and running her socially conscious jewelry business, Bayou With Love. She appeared on V-Wars alongside her husband of four years, Ian Somerhalder, and guest-starred on Dollface. She also directed the short film Andy’s Song, which features Rosario Dawson and Gina Rodriguez.

Last November, the Thirteen actress-screenwriter spoke with Prima magazine about her self-care ritual. In doing so, she revealed that it “starts with listening.”

“I feel like so much of our time is spent applying things, ingesting things, with our primary focus being on the ‘things’ we need to fix our misunderstood ailments,” she explained at the time. “An ideal self-care ritual for me would begin with tuning into my body and engaging in a deep conversation that goes beyond a momentary check-in. With this crazy, fast-paced life we all live, I definitely find myself craving the quiet time my mind and body need, so I would start there. Meditation, and a long check-in.”

She also opened up to Prima about the importance of self-love, noting that this “means less judgment and more acceptance” of oneself. “It doesn’t mean doing things flawlessly; it means acknowledging that it is a journey,” she continued. “It requires tuning into ourselves, our bodies and our minds. We all have similar struggles and we are all working towards loving ourselves and each other on an even deeper level.”

Reed’s approach to taking care of herself extends to her marriage with the 41-year-old Vampire Diaries alum, who she wed in April 2015. Earlier this year, she opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how the longtime couple support each other while raising their 2-year-old daughter.

“I’ve always had many things that I feel incredibly passionate about, as does Ian,” Reed told Us in April. “We’re both really passionate people and we both have a lot going on all the time, so I think that being supportive of the other person’s dreams and aspirations and passions is important and it’s something that we practice.”