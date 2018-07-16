Face masks or not, there’s no hiding the love between The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and his pregnant girlfriend, actress Diane Kruger! Reedus, 49, posed shirtless for a selfie this weekend with Kruger in honor of her 42nd birthday.

In the pic, which he posted on Instagram on Saturday, July 14, Reedus and Kruger are both wearing face masks and sticking out their tongues. “happybirthdaysunshine,” the actor wrote in the caption to his upload.

happybirthdaysunshine A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Jul 14, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

In May, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Reedus and Kruger are expecting their first child together. Earlier that month, the actress appeared to be hiding a baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival, and she later posted a black-and-white photo of herself alongside a footprint emoji on Instagram.

The couple first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted kissing in New York City in March 2017, but it wasn’t until the 2018 Golden Globes this January that they made their red carpet debut. And they even locked lips on the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards just days later.

Reedus has a son with model Helena Christensen, whom he dated from 1998 to 2003. Kruger, meanwhile, was married to Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006 and in a relationship with Joshua Jackson from 2006 to 2016.

Even with a baby on the way, Reedus and Kruger are staying busy. Reedus recently negotiated a $20 million paycheck to stay on The Walking Dead beyond costar Andrew Lincoln’s upcoming departure from the AMC hit. And Kruger is currently filming The Operative alongside Martin Freeman, and she’s gearing up to film Butterfly in the Typewriter alongside Susan Sarandon and Nick Offerman.

