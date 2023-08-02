North West once again proved she’s the funniest 10-year-old around.

North — who is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — took to TikTok on Sunday, July 30 to show off her pizza making skills while mimicking influencer Mikayla Nogueira’s heavy Boston accent. In the clip, she could be seen poking at the dough while over pronouncing her mom’s name, just like Nogueira, 25, did.

Nogueira first went viral on TikTok for saying Kardashian’s name this past May, while recreating the reality star’s 2023 Met Gala look. “Kim Kardashian had this absolutely stunning sexy look at the Met Gala, and you can recreate it at home,” she said.

Fans wasted no time in her comments section and poked fun at her thick accent. One imitated the way she said Kardashian’s last name and wrote, “KIM KAHHHDASHIAN,” while another laughed, “The amount of times I restarted this to hear KIM CARDASHIEN.”

Other fans accused Nogueira of faking her accent for attention and found videos of the influencer from 2018 speaking without a New England tone. In a TikTok with nearly 9 million views, a social media user compiled videos of Nogueira’s previous voice and compared it to how she talks now.

While some fans had her back — with one commenting, “I think that she actually has a Boston accent but exaggerates it. I think the first two are ‘professional accents’ which many people have” — others continued to mimic her and questioned if she used the cadence while saying her vows.

Nogueira tied the knot with Cody Hawken in July, after being engaged for over a year. On her veil at the time, the words “Till Death Do Us Paht” were embroidered into it, giving a nod to her iconic accent.

Although she has not yet shared her vows, on Tuesday, August 1, Nogueira posted a TikTok video and teased fans with details about them. “The vows, dude. Oh my God, I so badly want you to hear them. They were unreal,” she said while throwing her head back in excitement.

Since the wedding, Nogueira has shared glimpses of her married life, including a sweet snap of her and Hawkins attending a Boston Red Sox game. For the sporting event, they rocked matching shirts with “Just Married” written across the back. The duo also took a trip to Disney World and wore “Husband” and “Wife” shirts.