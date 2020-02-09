O.T. Genasis Attends Ex Malika Haqq’s Baby Shower, Confirms He’s the Father

O.T. Genasis was a guest at his ex-girlfriend Malika Haqq‘s baby shower on Saturday, February 8, and confirmed that he’s the lucky dad-to-be.

Haqq, 36, celebrated her baby shower at a teddy bear-themed party attended by her pals Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. The 32-year-old rapper also made an appearance at the extravagant event where he posed for a photo with his ex.

The Sky High star gave Genasis, real name Odis Flores, a special shout-out in a heartwarming speech later at the party.

“Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me,” she said. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

Genasis publicly spoke out for the first time about Haqq’s pregnancy in an Instagram post later that day.

“My son on day way … Give me a baby name now … go!!!” the “CoCo” rapper captioned a photo of himself at the baby shower standing next to the words, “Malika is having a baby.”

Haqq announced her pregnancy in September 2019 via Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding up her positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote at the time. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Us Weekly broke the news later that month that Genasis was the father of her child. One month after Haqq announced her pregnancy, the duo were spotted getting manicures and pedicures together in October 2019.

The former couple dated on and off for two years before Haqq announced their split in June 2019. “Single,” she captioned a sexy selfie via Instagram at the time.