Sharing her truth. Olivia Culpo poured her heart out in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Thursday, July 11, while opening up about her recent personal struggles.

“Looking at the difference between these two photos today, and thought it was important to share something with all of you,” the model, 27, stated alongside two selfies. “2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn’t sleep, and couldn’t eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great.”

Culpo went on to note that she “was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically,” adding that “the feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it’s ok to not be ok.”

The Rhode Island native explained that the first photo in the post “is from the other day” where she is “looking healthier,” has her “appetite back” and treating her body “correctly.”

“We’re all too familiar with the ‘highlight REEL’ of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it’s not always as amazing as it seems,” Culpo continued. “I’m sharing this because 1. I want to emphasize what we already know: Instagram is everyone’s best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other’s worlds. Which is NOT true. We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs; good times and bad. We never really know what someone is going through, so it’s unfair to judge/compare. 2. I hope this helps others who might be going through a hard time and feeling like they need to ‘have it all together.’”

Culpo concluded the heartfelt message: “Hard times happen and the most important part is putting one foot in front of the other, knowing the moment will pass, and being patient with yourself. No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have. Our imperfections/hardships make us all perfectly relatable, taking this journey through life together. I think the more we understand how connected that makes all of us, the easier and more rewarding this life journey can be.”

The post of self-reflection comes months after Culpo and her ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola called it quits on their two-year, on-and-off relationship in March. Following their split, the 33-year-old Detroit Lions player dissed the former Miss Universe in a series of since-deleted social media posts claiming she “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money.”

Amendola’s hard feelings came after Culpo was spotted getting cozy with Zedd at Coachella, but the athlete later posted that his comments were just a “miscommunication.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Culpo has been spending time with NFL player Christian McCaffrey. The two were most recently spotted enjoying time together in Mexico with friends on Tuesday, July 9.

