Olivia Culpo knows what she wants — and what she doesn’t. The newly single model spoke candidly about what she looks for in a man and revealed the one trait she won’t tolerate.

The former Miss Universe, 25, dished on her relationship dos and don’ts while chatting with Us Weekly at the Kim Crawford Wines summer party in L.A. on Tuesday, May 15.

“You want to have people that have an open heart and are kind people. I feel like one of the biggest turnoffs for me, like I can spot right away, is when somebody’s not nice to a waiter or something like that,” Culpo explained. “I pay attention that stuff a lot. That specifically.”

The Best Buddies board member, who split from NFL player Danny Amendola in March after two years of dating, also noted that she “definitely” wants to find a man who cares about charity as much as she does.

Culpo’s revelation comes after Us exclusively reported that Nick Jonas is trying to win her back nearly three years after the couple called it quits. A source reveals in the new issue of Us that Jonas, 25, “reached out a couple weeks ago via text trying to reconnect.”

But the Model Squad star has “absolutely no interest” in rekindling the two year-long romance, adds the insider. “He treated her badly when they broke up.”

Although Culpo hardly spoke about the former flames’ split, Jonas got real while promoting his album Last Year Was Complicated in 2016. “With this one I made a real point to tell stories as honestly as I could,” he told OUT magazine in May 2016. “It became very clear what it was going to be about, after the breakup. I just dove in headfirst and wrote about all of it. I think it was the most meaningful relationship I’ve ever been in and it was the longest.”

Since breaking it off with Culpo, the “Chains” singer has been linked to many A-listers including Kate Hudson, Westworld’s Angela Sarafyan and model Georgia Fowler. He also notoriously dated Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

