Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are still together, but they’re not planning on being seen in public anytime soon.

“It’s really important for [Olivia] to keep her relationship private,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that confusion over the pair’s status was caused by their desire to stay out of the public eye.

Last month, Us reported that the duo had called it quits after two years of dating off and on, but the source explains that the couple are still together. If it looks like they broke up, it’s because they’ve been trying to keep their romance off fans’ radar.

While Giannulli, 24, and Elordi, 26, are going strong, a second insider tells Us that the twosome likely won’t be hitting the red carpet together in the near future. “Olivia doesn’t want to be known for being just Jacob’s girlfriend,” the second source explains.

Shortly after the duo sparked split speculation last month, Giannulli attended the afterparty for Elordi’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The influencer was spotted leaving L’Avenue restaurant in New York City separately from Elordi.

Elordi and Giannulli were first spotted together in December 2021, one month after Elordi’s split from Kaia Gerber. Us confirmed in May 2022 that Elordi had moved on with Giannulli.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a third source told Us at the time, referring to Giannulli’s August 2021 split from Jackson Guthy and Elordi’s romance with Gerber, 22. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

The couple split in August 2022, with a source telling Us at the time that Elordi was “not looking for a serious relationship” at the time even though he and Giannulli “enjoyed spending time together.”

One month later, the duo were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles, sparking rumors that they were back on. After they were photographed together throughout early 2023, another insider told Us that the pair were willing to give their romance another shot.

“They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” the source said in June 2023. “This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

For more on where Elordi and Giannulli stand, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.