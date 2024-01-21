Jacob Elordi had the support of his on-and-off girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli, when he made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday, January 20.

Giannulli, 24, was spotted leaving the SNL afterparty at L’Avenue inside New York City’s Saks Fifth Avenue flagship boutique, according to photos obtained by Page Six. She stepped out in an oversized fur coat, black pumps and a coordinating clutch moments before Elordi, 26, exited the building.

Earlier that night, Elordi hosted the variety series for the first time.

“It is so exciting to be here hosting the first, and so far, the best show of 2024,” he began his monologue. “So, you might know me from Saltburn — not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks. … But if you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry, and if you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.”

Elordi, who played Felix in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, has been linked on and off to Giannulli for more than two years. The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were spotted getting coffee together in Los Angeles.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting there were “sparks between them.”

Elordi previously dated Kaia Gerber while Giannulli was last in a relationship with Jackson Guthy. They both went through breakups early in 2021.

After nearly one year together, Us confirmed in August 2022 that Elordi and the YouTube star went their separate ways. However, they rekindled their romance the next month.

“They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” a second source told Us in June 2023. “This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

Neither Elordi nor Olivia Jade, the youngest daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have publicly addressed their relationship.

“I think initially it really bothered me,” Elordi previously told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 of dating in the public eye. “Just even the fact that someone you don’t know could know your name is disembodying, but then eventually [I realize] it’s got nothing to do with me. It’s, like, imagine the store around the corner … and people are talking about you. It’s kinda how it feels. Unfortunately, it has my name involved in it.”

He added at the time, “It just doesn’t affect the trajectory of my life so I just kind of ignore it.”