Olivia Jade Giannulli is recovering after a frightening fainting incident at home left her with injuries to the head and face.

The 21-year-old detailed the incident in a YouTube video posted on Thursday, January 28. While showing off her “Everyday” makeup routine, Giannulli explained to viewers that she sustained the injuries after she lost consciousness the night before.

“A crazy thing happened to me last night,” she began. “I ran into the bathroom thinking I was gonna throw up and then I passed out. I locked the door because I didn’t want my boyfriend [Jackson Guthy] to come in because I was, like, dying! Then he just heard this big thud and was running in the room like, ‘Holy s–t, are you OK?’ The door was locked but I was trying to unlock it. … It’s so spotty, I barely remember.”

The social media personality then revealed the extent of her injuries. “I split my lip a little and then I have a bump on my head, right there, and my nose hurts really bad too,” Giannulli shared.

Her latest video is one of few she’s shared since returning to her millions of YouTube subscribers on January 21. In her first vlog in over a year, Lori Loughlin‘s youngest daughter touched on her time out of the spotlight and the college scandal that both her mom and father Mossimo Giannulli were involved in.

“Obviously, I haven’t filmed in a really long time and I’m just grateful to be back on YouTube and I’m really excited for you guys to watch this video,” she said at the time. “I wanted to film this intro part because I didn’t want to just start the vlog and me not address anything. Obviously, I did my Red Table Talk interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you’re like, ‘Why are you back?‘ you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I needed to say on there.”

She noted that she wasn’t trying to be “dismissive” or “pretentious,” adding that she was grateful for the opportunity to apologize on Red Table Talk last year.

“Although I can’t change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward. … Just for my own mental sanity, I don’t want to keep rehashing things, I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back [and] do what I love, which is YouTube. You don’t have to watch, nobody’s forcing you,” she said.

Olivia Jade’s channel went dark in March 2019 — the same month that Loughlin and Mossimo, 57, were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 to get her and sister Bella Giannulli admitted into the University of Southern California. She returned to share two videos in December 2019, including one about her parents’ role in the college admissions scandal​​​, but did not post again for several months afterward.

During that time, she appeared on Red Table Talk to discuss the scandal. In a December 2020 interview on the Facebook Watch show, she said, “We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it.”

Loughlin and the fashion designer were both sentenced to prison as a result of their involvement in the scandal. The Full House alum was released in December 2020 after spending nearly two months behind bars — including two weeks in isolation. Mossimo was sentenced to five months in prison and began his time in November 2020. He sought a reduced sentence earlier this month after spending time in solitary confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic, attorney William Trach told Us Weekly. The motion was opposed by federal prosecutors, court documents obtained by Us showed.